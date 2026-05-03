Mean Girls will have no more iterations, confirms Tina Fey

The 55-year-old talked about Mean Girls and about anymore potential iterations in the future. "We always, in every iteration, tried to honour the source material, which is like a sociology book about how to help girls through relational aggression and behaviours like that," Tina said.

The actress who played Ms. Norbury added, "It's like, yes, everyone loves the Plastics. They have the best outfits. We don't want to emulate them, ultimately. We want to pay attention to the fact that their behaviour does take them down".

The film now has two musical versions, one on Broadway and one on the big screen and Tina has said there will be no further re-imaginations. "I promise there are no more iterations coming", the actress shared.