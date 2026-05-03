Mean Girls will have no more iterations, confirms Tina Fey

We can never get enough of Mean Girls but Tina Fey confirmed that there will be no more iterations of the popular movie. Mean Girls, first released as a film in 2004 gained massive success and became a cultural icon. It was later adapted as a Broadway musical in 2018 and then, a musical movie in 2024.
On April 18, 2026, actress and comedian Tina Fey chatted with Damian Holbrook at an event that took place at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia.
The 55-year-old talked about Mean Girls and about anymore potential iterations in the future. "We always, in every iteration, tried to honour the source material, which is like a sociology book about how to help girls through relational aggression and behaviours like that," Tina said.
The actress who played Ms. Norbury added, "It's like, yes, everyone loves the Plastics. They have the best outfits. We don't want to emulate them, ultimately. We want to pay attention to the fact that their behaviour does take them down".
The film now has two musical versions, one on Broadway and one on the big screen and Tina has said there will be no further re-imaginations. "I promise there are no more iterations coming", the actress shared.
Mean Girls (2004), featuring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert in the main cast, has had a lasting impression. The dialogues are still quoted and the high school dynamics continue to be metaphors for modern friendships.
The Broadway musical first opened in 2018, several years after the movie dropped. Tina Fey's husband, Jeff Richmond was the one who worked on the composition of the original songs along with Nell Benjamin.
Reneé Rapp, who replaced the main cast of the musical reprised her role as Regina George, originally played by Rachel, in the movie musical in 2024.
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