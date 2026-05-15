Saptadingar Guptodhon review: The Guptodhon gang ventures into the Sundarbans for their darkest mystery yet

Abir Chatterjee once again anchors the film with authority and understanding as Sona da. He plays him without any exaggerated heroism, which is exactly Sona da is loved so much. Arjun Chakrabarty brings his warmth and terrific comic timing, while Ishaa Saha gives Jhinuk the emotional presence that becomes increasingly important as the narrative progresses.

One thing the film gets absolutely right is the use of Bengali folklore. Saptadingar Guptodhon brings in the story of Chand Sadagar, Manasa devi, Behula and Lakhindar in a very organic way. These are stories most Bengalis have grown up hearing in some form, and the film uses that familiarity well. The Guptodhon films have always been good at mixing adventure with history and folklore, and this instalment continues that nicely.

Joga steals scenes while Dashanan Daw returns with menace

The humour also lands well. The comic timing throughout the film keeps the tension from becoming overwhelming, and the character Joga nearly steals every scene he appears in. His chaotic energy adds exactly the kind of absurdity the film needs. Meanwhile, Rajatava Dutta returning as Dashanan Daw feels like franchise tradition at this point. That eerie laugh has now become part of the Guptodhon cinematic grammar.