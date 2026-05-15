Saptadingar Guptodhon takes Sona da, Abir and Jhinuk deep into the Sundarbans
Eight years, four films, and countless treasure trails later—the Guptodhon gang still has Bengal in a chokehold. Franchises usually start losing sheen by the third instalment, but somehow Sona da, Abir, and Jhinuk keep returning to thrill us even more. This time though, the stakes are murkier, muddier, and possibly tiger-adjacent.
Saptadingar Guptodhon cast reveals chaos behind the adventure
Directed by Dhrubo Banerjee, Saptadingar Guptodhon dives headfirst into the haunting wilderness of the Sundarbans. The mangroves are full of folklore, and danger hides behind the still waters. The newest chapter brings back the beloved trio: Sona da, Abir, and Jhinuk, played once again by Abir Chatterjee, Arjun Chakrabarty, and Ishaa Saha.
Between laughter, existential production stress, earthquakes, and relentless leg-pulling on set, the cast opened up about returning to the Guptodhon universe, growing alongside their characters, and why this adventure feels different from anything they’ve done before.
Excerpts:
What does coming back to this world feel like?
Abir: Comforting. Welcoming. As eagerly as the audience was waiting for another Guptodhon film, our team was equally excited to return. Before and during the shoot, there was an incredibly positive atmosphere on set, which is quite rare these days. This is our profession, and we know we aren’t going for a picnic. That being said, working on this particular project gives us more joy, and the energy is high. There are multiple reasons for that, for example, the mutual understanding that we three have as actors, as human beings. And the response that we’ve got from the audience, especially the little ones, is a very rare reward.
Ishaa: We have missed the Guptodhon trio as much as the audience has. And we have asked Dhrubo da (Dhrubo Banerjee) multiple times when we are coming back. As Sona da says, “Bhalo jinish kom asha e bhalo. Tahole bhalobasha ta thaake.” We are coming back after four years, and we hope we get as much love as we got the last three times. Nervousness, tension, excitement—everything is working together as we gear up for the release.
Arjun: It is a unique space—while it is a comfort zone, there’s also a sense of anxiety and apprehension about what’s to come. No matter what the challenges are, we know the final product will be rewarding. It’s a joyride when this unit comes together. What Abir da said was that we don’t go for a picnic, but it becomes enjoyable which makes it easier for us to work hard. It’s exciting, but also mentally and physically demanding. The off-screen camaraderie also works for us!
How have your characters changed since the last film, and how have you changed with them?
Abir: I feel every character that I have portrayed carries a part of me. The rest is script, director’s vision, or my instinct or intuition. Sona da is no exception. And by the fourth film, Dhrubo has given us liberty because we know the characters better. It has been eight years since the first Guptodhon film, so the excitement that was among the beloved trio has also settled down. We know each character’s mannerisms, so we are much more confident about each other. This happened off camera as well; it reflected on the camera, and it was the need of the hour. The emotional bond among Sona da, Jhinuk, and Abir is more important than the previous three films. And we were also catching up with each other because we haven’t worked with each other and sparsely seen one another in the last four years.
Ishaa: We have grown up a little and so have our characters. The chemistry among them has also evolved. There are subtle changes which you can see on screen.
Arjun: Growing off-screen is inevitable, but on-screen, those changes need to be carefully controlled. Arjun cannot be Abir. We have to be smart about how subtly or how loudly we want to incorporate certain changes into the character we are playing. It’s not old wine in a new bottle.
How difficult or how fun was shooting in Sudarbans?
Abir: If we say we were having fun, it takes a different discourse. We are blessed that we are in a profession that we really enjoy. We are fortunate enough to have our passion as our profession. Full credit goes to the production team and the whole crew. While the film was not completely shot in the Sundarbans, we substituted the location, keeping in mind the seamlessness.
And along with fun, food, adventure and loads of laughter, Sona da also has a huge responsibility towards the audience, especially the little ones. So Sona da, Abir, and Jhinuk will not do anything or say anything that can be perceived in a different light. The true test of a man’s character is what he does when no one is watching. We become super aware of ourselves in front of other people. None of us are that irresponsible. And Sundarbans isn’t a very shooting-friendly spot. The extensive planning by the team helped us finish our work without disturbing the people and the ecological balance of the place. We didn’t go near any of the sensitive or dangerous places.
But on the last day of our shoot, just as we sat down to have lunch, we experienced the earthquake that took place. Other than that, it was a fairly uneventful shoot.
Why do you think audiences continue to root for this trio?
Arjun: Because they like the story, they’ve fallen in love with the characters, because it’s well written. Sure there’s a template that we follow, but we have also broken away from it, especially in the fourth film (Saptadingar Guptodhon). They liked the first film; that’s why they went ahead and watched the second one, and so on and so forth.
Bengali adventure films have a loyal audience. Do you feel a responsibility to keep raising the scale each time?
Ishaa: I think the pressure is mostly on the makers.
Arjun: We would love to keep it going. If the audience resonates with it, then why not?
Abir: The pressure is actually very high because the biggest takeaway is the love and warmth we get from the younger audience. They don’t have any filter; they are spontaneously upfront about their likes and dislikes. When you make a family-friendly film, the responsibility is higher. The subject, the characters and their language and behaviour are very important. In our first film, we had a sequence where we try to run away, that too with all three of us on a bike and without helmets. We reached the spot and decided then and there that we cannot represent this. From the first script, we decided that Sona da will never smoke. As Feluda says, “Buddhir goraye dhoya na dile hoyena”. Cinema can never be just a medium of entertainment. But I cannot negate anything. Tastes differ; some might like comedy, some might like thrillers.
Who breaks character the most on set?
Abir: Most of the time Ishaa is our (Abir and Arjun) victim. I have a tendency to parody the film spontaneously while shooting, so that keeps happening.
Which two of you gang up on the third the most during promotions and shoots?
Ishaa: These two gang up on me!
Who among the three of you would make the best detective off-screen and why?
Abir: Let Ishaa wear this hat (laughs).
Without spoilers, what makes this mystery darker or more dangerous than the earlier chapters?
Abir: The tone of this film is naturally darker. By now all three characters know that there is danger ahead. But in Saptadingar Guptodhon, the trio will face a situation they never expected.
If you had to describe Saptadingar Guptodhon in three words each, what would they be?
Abir: History, folklore, and mythology.
Saptadingar Guptodhon hits theatres today.
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