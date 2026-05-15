Saptadingar Guptodhon takes Sona da, Abir and Jhinuk deep into the Sundarbans

A

Abir: Comforting. Welcoming. As eagerly as the audience was waiting for another Guptodhon film, our team was equally excited to return. Before and during the shoot, there was an incredibly positive atmosphere on set, which is quite rare these days. This is our profession, and we know we aren’t going for a picnic. That being said, working on this particular project gives us more joy, and the energy is high. There are multiple reasons for that, for example, the mutual understanding that we three have as actors, as human beings. And the response that we’ve got from the audience, especially the little ones, is a very rare reward.

Ishaa: We have missed the Guptodhon trio as much as the audience has. And we have asked Dhrubo da (Dhrubo Banerjee) multiple times when we are coming back. As Sona da says, “Bhalo jinish kom asha e bhalo. Tahole bhalobasha ta thaake.” We are coming back after four years, and we hope we get as much love as we got the last three times. Nervousness, tension, excitement—everything is working together as we gear up for the release.

Arjun: It is a unique space—while it is a comfort zone, there’s also a sense of anxiety and apprehension about what’s to come. No matter what the challenges are, we know the final product will be rewarding. It’s a joyride when this unit comes together. What Abir da said was that we don’t go for a picnic, but it becomes enjoyable which makes it easier for us to work hard. It’s exciting, but also mentally and physically demanding. The off-screen camaraderie also works for us!