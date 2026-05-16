Scarlett Johansson excited about working with Adam Driver once again

Scarlett could not be more excited to be reuniting with Adam and said that she loves working with him. In a recent interview, the 41-year-old actress said that she wanted to "more scene-work with him".

The actress had shared her experience working with Adam Driver on Marriage Story before the movie released. In an interview years ago, she shared how the duo spend two whole days "brutally screaming and fighting" with each other.

"For me, working with other actors is a really important part of what I do … it’s everything", Scarlett had added. Marriage Story, directed by Noah Baumbach, revolved around Nicole Barber and Charlie Barber, played by Scarlett and Adam respectively, who were going through a tragic divorce while negotiating the custody of their son.

Paper Tiger is a crime thriller where Scarlett will play Hester Pearl who is married to Irwin Pearl (played by Miles Tiller). The couple are parents to two sons and live happily until Irwin's brother, Gary, disrupts their fairytale and pushes them in danger. Adam is playing Gary.

Fans are happy to see Scarlett and Adam reuniting. "lol i thought it was marriage story 2", a fan wrote under a poster of the film on Instagram. "This picture is going to be great!!", another comment read.

Set in late 1980s New York, the movie is directed by James Gray and had its world premiere on May 16, 2026 at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, as part of the main competition.