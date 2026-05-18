'Thugs of Hindostan has a very normal story. It’s Sholay' Aamir Khan explains why the script shaped his decision to do the film

Aamir Khan also acknowledged that the movie ended up being very different from what was initially scripted for it. He said that constant alterations to the story had led to its deterioration. He further explained that people never got to see the initial script of the movie penned by the movie's director, Vijay Krishna Acharya.

However, Aamir Khan further said that he had misgivings about the movie even before it was released, but had no choice in making the final call for the movie. He further added, “When the film was made, Adi (Aditya Chopra, producer) and Victor really liked it, the way it was made, but I didn’t like it at all,” he said. I felt that structurally, we went wrong with the writing… I know this won’t work, and I believe if I don’t like it, why should I expect the audience to like it?” Regardless of its poor performance, Aamir further said that he felt nothing wrong since he himself knew that there was something amiss with the movie.