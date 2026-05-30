Alpha release date changed: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s spy thriller moves to July 3, 2026

The movie has been shot mostly in Kashmir under the direction of Shiv Rawail. According to reports, it is also linked with the events that have been introduced in War 2 through its post-credits sequence. The buzz surrounding Alpha has been tracked by the industry before its scheduled release and it appears that there is a good deal of anticipation for the same.

Alpha’s release date has been delayed several times since it started off as being planned to premiere in 2025 but was moved to April 2026 and again to July 10, 2026. Finally, the release date has been set to July 3, 2026. YRF had initially rejected reports about an OTT premiere of Alpha.