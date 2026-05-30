Alpha release date changed: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s spy thriller moves to July 3, 2026

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer movie. Alpha’s release date reportedly gets preponed. It will now be released on July 3, 2026, rather than July 10, 2026. This is due to changing strategies employed by Yash Raj Films regarding their Spy Universe movie releases and competing movie release schedules. As of now, no official announcement has been made for Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie release.
According to reports, here is a strong correlation between the Alia Bhatt’s Alpha release and the shifting of Dhamaal 4 from its initial July 3rd release to July 17th 2026. This has provided a clear two weeks buffer before the movie faces competition, which includes the release of The Odyssey directed by Christopher Nolan on the same date.
Alia Bhatt’s Alpha is an important movie in the Spy Universe of Yash Raj Films. This movie is the first to have a woman in the lead role in the YRF Spy Universe. In addition to Alia Bhatt, the movie also features Sharvari and Anil Kapoor in important roles, where Bobby Deol will be seen playing the role of the antagonist. Alpha is also considered as one of the turning points among Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie lineup.
The movie has been shot mostly in Kashmir under the direction of Shiv Rawail. According to reports, it is also linked with the events that have been introduced in War 2 through its post-credits sequence. The buzz surrounding Alpha has been tracked by the industry before its scheduled release and it appears that there is a good deal of anticipation for the same.
Alpha’s release date has been delayed several times since it started off as being planned to premiere in 2025 but was moved to April 2026 and again to July 10, 2026. Finally, the release date has been set to July 3, 2026. YRF had initially rejected reports about an OTT premiere of Alpha.