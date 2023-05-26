Sanya Malhotra turns choreographer for her next film

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra who made her debut with the film Dangal is currently enjoying the love and admiration she is receiving for her role in the OTT movie Kathal. Apart from acting, she is also a splendid dancer and is passionate about it. Despite being such a great dancer, she hasn't had many opportunities to perform on the big screen. However, it appears that things will soon change.

According to a popular media house, Sanya would be seen dancing passionately in one of her upcoming movies. Sources said "It has been about 5 years since Sanya danced on the big screen, it was for Morni Banke from Badhaai Ho. But for her upcoming film, which is the official remake of the Malayalam superhit The Great Indian Kitchen, she will not only be seen dancing but she has also choreographed a small section of her dance for the film. In fact, She even had to learn a new dance form for the film, details of which will be released close to the release of the film.”

In fact, according to the source, Sanya also wants to do an all-dance-focused movie. The actress shares dance videos on her social media profile, which are well-liked and enjoyed by her followers.

Sanya’s recent movie Kathal is getting a good response from the audience. The film features Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Neha Saraf, and Raghubir Yadav in prominent roles. The film is directed by Yashowardhan Misra and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, and Achin Jain.