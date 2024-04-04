An experimental melange of arts

Tapping our feet while listening to a film song or feeling the serenity of devotional songs, music and dance are an integral part of our lives. “Dancing is nothing but visual music,” says Kalaimamani Priya Murle, artistic director at Shri Silamvam Academy. A Bharatanatyam artiste for more than four decades, Priya will perform at Songs, Sung Dance, a poetry, music, and dance event hosted by Madras Mehfil — run by Vandana Srinivasan and her husband Anand Pattathil — and presented by Aalaap Concepts.

The evening will feature a variety of musical styles, including folk, film, ghazal, sufi, classical, and semi-classical. The event also has a segment featuring four Bharatanatyam performers Laasya Narasimhachari, Priya Murle, Uma Sathyanarayanan, and Vijna Vasudevan emoting to songs of each genre sung live by Vandana and her team of three musicians playing sitar, sarod, tabla, and keyboard-piano. “This event presents an opportunity for the dancers to respond and to do abhinaya — expressions to different kinds of music and celebrate the inextricable connection between music and dance,” says Akhila Krishnamoorthy, founder of Aalaap Concepts.

Vandana shares that sufi and ghazal were performed at cultural evenings during the ‘70s and ‘80s in the city. The purpose of the event is “to create public accessibility to this culture and to break the stereotype that the art form is not practised in the south. This performance is an approach to revive the love for Hindustani and classical music among the audience,” she explains. This show also breaks the barriers that Bharatanatyam can be performed only to one particular form of music.