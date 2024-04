Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society celebrate 75 years

With over 75 programmes of classical Indian music, dance and visual arts, the festival promises a mesmerising journey through the rich tapestry of Indian arts. From traditional kathak and bharatanatyam performances and soul-stirring renditions of hindustani and carnatic vocals and instrumentals to a visual arts exhibition and arts and craft workshops, the festival showcases the depth and diversity of Indian cultural heritage.

"We are thrilled to present the SIFAS Festival of Arts as a tribute to SIFAS' illustrious journey over the past 75 years," said K V Rao, President, SIFAS. "This festival not only celebrates our heritage but also embraces the future of Indian arts, showcasing the talents of both emerging artists and iconic maestros."

"The 75th Anniversary milestone is being celebrated with SIFAS collaborating with organisations as well as leaders in the arts industry, both locally and globally, especially from India," said Menaka Gopalan, Executive Director, SIFAS. "We have also made a conscious effort with our outreach towards different communities, including the underrepresented, to promote arts and mental well-being."

Scheduled at the SIFAS Stage and Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, the festival promises an unforgettable experience for art enthusiasts of all ages. Through its immersive programmes and vibrant performances, the SIFAS Festival of Arts 2024 invites audiences to celebrate the enduring legacy of Indian arts and culture in Singapore. Air India is the official carrier for the SIFAS Festival of Arts, enhancing the cultural journey for attendees from around the world.

In addition to the milestone anniversary, SIFAS also celebrates 20 years of the SIFAS Festival of Arts this year. The SIFAS Festival of Arts has been an eminent platform for showcasing the best in Indian fine arts in Singapore. Evolving with each year since 2003, they have collaborated with Esplanade since 2005 to bring both internationally renowned and emerging local talent to the forefront. This year, the festival marks two decades of cultural brilliance and community engagement. Through the festival, a year-long celebration from May 19, 2024, to May 19, 2025, and a series of events and activities, SIFAS aims to underscore its enduring legacy and its vision for the future of Indian fine arts in Singapore.