Kolkata-based Sapphire Creations Dance Company marks Independence Day 2025 in Tajikistan

The Indian Independence Day is no longer limited to the Indian subcontinent. In fact, with the high rate of Indian immigration and a substantial community living outside the country, it is celebrated every year in various pockets of Indian Diaspora, across the globe. In one such Indian Independence Day program, the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Government of India has chosen Kolkata-based Sapphire Creations Dance Company to be a part of the celebrations in Tajikistan.
A 12-member team has been formed by dancer-choreographer and founder, Sapphire Creations Dance Company, Sudarshan Chakravorty who will be taking part in the program. They will be performing Atithi Devo Bhavo: Celebrating Bharat. This 75-minute performance is an amalgamation of dance, music and visuals that highlights the various folk forms and festivals of India.
From Bengal’s Patachitra and Bhatiyali (boatman’s songs) to Gujarat’s Dandia Raas and Maharashtra’s Ganesh Chaturthi, the finale is heightened by the sounds of friendship between Tajikistan and India. Participating artistes include Ankita Duttagupta, Promita Karfa, Manju Ray Dutta, Rima Halder, Avirupa Das, Prosenjit Dutta, Rathin Das, Abrar Saqib, Bhaskar Routh, Anurag Gupta and Sudarshan Chakravorty.
Sapphire Dance Creations Company will be performing in cities like Dushanbe, Bokhtar, Istaravshan in venues like the Takil State Academy Opera, House of Culture, Cultural Palace and Mug Tepe Fort. The tour will kick off from August 15 at the Embassy of Dushanbe where the Sapphire team will be a part of the Indian flag hoisting ceremony as well. The tour will conclude on August 22.
The idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam will be celebrated through this tour. The idea of building kinship with all who cross the Indian borders but never let go of the Indianness from their hearts, this tour aims to bring the world closer to India and vice -versa. In fact, all will be welcomed with lamp, flowers, sound along with food and betel leaves continuing the tradition of Indian swagatam.