Kolkata-based Sapphire Creations Dance Company marks Independence Day 2025 in Tajikistan

A 12-member team has been formed by dancer-choreographer and founder, Sapphire Creations Dance Company, Sudarshan Chakravorty who will be taking part in the program. They will be performing Atithi Devo Bhavo: Celebrating Bharat. This 75-minute performance is an amalgamation of dance, music and visuals that highlights the various folk forms and festivals of India.

From Bengal’s Patachitra and Bhatiyali (boatman’s songs) to Gujarat’s Dandia Raas and Maharashtra’s Ganesh Chaturthi, the finale is heightened by the sounds of friendship between Tajikistan and India. Participating artistes include Ankita Duttagupta, Promita Karfa, Manju Ray Dutta, Rima Halder, Avirupa Das, Prosenjit Dutta, Rathin Das, Abrar Saqib, Bhaskar Routh, Anurag Gupta and Sudarshan Chakravorty.