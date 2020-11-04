JK Cheese n More launches gourmet store in Chennai with everything from gruyere to brie
JK Cheese n More recently hosted a fun evening for the opening of their store in Nungambakkam. We spotted several socialites and celebs at the party, including Sangeetha and Krish.
The 2,000 square-feet store offers a whole new range of gourmet products including imported frozen meats and cold cuts, sausages, seafood, chocolates, pasta, nuts, breakfast cereal, fresh exotic berries and fruits, and a range of daily-fresh English vegetables and lettuces.
Also, set up an Instagram-worthy cheeseboard for the next house party with exotic cheese options including gruyere, brie, parmigiano and pecorino romano with saffron.