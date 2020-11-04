Drishti Khanna at the launch of JK Cheese n More

JK Cheese n More recently hosted a fun evening for the opening of their store in Nungambakkam. We spotted several socialites and celebs at the party, including Sangeetha and Krish.

Sangeetha & Krish

The 2,000 square-feet store offers a whole new range of gourmet products including imported frozen meats and cold cuts, sausages, seafood, chocolates, pasta, nuts, breakfast cereal, fresh exotic berries and fruits, and a range of daily-fresh English vegetables and lettuces.

Owners Narayan and Karishma

Shamyuktha Prem

Shilpa Menon





Also, set up an Instagram-worthy cheeseboard for the next house party with exotic cheese options including gruyere, brie, parmigiano and pecorino romano with saffron.