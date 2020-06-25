There’s a new pizza brand in town. And their thin-crust slices are flippin’ delicious. Whether you order a Supreme Veggie pizza topped with tangy Pecorino cheese made with sheep’s milk or the popular All Meat with spicy sausages and bacon — it’s the high quality of toppings that really make JK Pizzeria’s flavours pop. And here is why. In contrast to chains that rely on an array of suppliers, we discover that almost all ingredients, in this case, are sourced from mother brand JK Enterprises. The latter was started as a cheese-only operation in 2010 by founder and MD Narayan P, and has since expanded to over 1,400 gourmet food products ranging from Honey roasted ham to truffles — catered to five-star hotels across the city.



Passion project

We wonder out loud whether the pizza vertical which started last month was lockdown-inspired. But Narayan is quick to respond that trials began in April and this is a personal passion project. “A lot of pizza places start out with quality ingredients, but then as time goes by they need to cut costs. Even the chef becomes scared that if he puts more toppings, the owner will become upset!” reveals Narayan. He tells us, his vision is one with the promise of quality ingredients, that don’t run out. And this certainly rung true from the boxes of pizza delivered to us — with generous servings of meat, veggies, and buffalo mozzarella.



You’ve goat to try this!

Our personal favourite was oddly enough, a veggie option, that we didn’t expect to catch our fancy. The Nutty Goat Cheese with sundried tomatoes, walnuts for a bit of texture and olives. With a base of buffalo mozzarella and little crumbly peeks of milky white goat cheese — these slices have just a hint of tartness and serve up oodles of flavour. The crowd favourite, however, and Narayan confirms this with customer feedback as well — is the ubiquitous Butter Chicken. Apart from a marinade which is bang-on target for the curry we know and love so well, there is also a cashew sauce that elevates this pizza just a notch and keeps us coming back for more.



Pepperoni love

With 12 pizza choices on the menu, also lookout for a handful of pasta options, iced teas and tiramisu for dessert, we are told, as we gorge on Mediterranean Lamb Pepperoni... At this point, our mission is to use social distancing as an excuse to keep folks away from that last slice that seems to be calling our name.

Pizzas are 11 inches. INR 275 to INR 390. Direct orders can be customized. Takeaway and home delivery available.

