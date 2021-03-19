It’S unbelievable that we’ve hit a year since things went crazy and the world as we know it, changed. At the time we had no clue what was in store for us and how the next one year would unfold. But the world managed to adapt, and so did we. This week, we watched the Grammy’s unfold in the ‘new normal’, with our favourite artists sporting designer masks to match their outfits. No matter who you were rooting for, we can all admit we’ve missed the glamour of the red carpet this awards season.

Sudeshna at the launch of Mediumrare





Meanwhile, in Chennai, there was loads on the food and nightlife spectrum, starting off with a master class by chef Vicky Ratnani at Palladium. No surprises that there were some serious fans in the audience, as the celebrity chef took everyone through some of the classics, with a native twist. Next up was the launch of Mediumrare, a delicatessen spot, offering a mouth-watering range of cold cuts, cheeses and a whole lot more. Delectable platters made their way to everyone (and Instagram), with bloggers and food enthusiasts jumping right in. It was a similar celebratory vibe at the launch of Middle of Nowhere, a new suburban restobar in Mogappair. As always, the crowds were happy to be out and about and excited for a new watering hole ‘this side’ of town.

Mallika, Pankaj, Karun and Sarshika





Also taking place this week was an event at Somerset Greenways welcoming Pankaj Kharbanda, vice president of Rubaru Mr India and announcing Karun Raman as this year’s show director. Chatting with Pankaj, he talked about how South India is often overlooked when it comes to talent and it’s great to be able to have someone from the South for a national pageant. Karun, of course, is thrilled and set to take on his new role and tells us to look out for the finale which will take place next month in Goa.