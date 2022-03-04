Hola Hyderabad: Glam, music and a dose of sparkle

The weekend began with the grand opening of BCOS-It’s Silver located at Jubilee Hills; it was inaugurated by the very talented Anasuya Bharadwaj who looked svelte in a powder green sari with a statement choker! We could spot a few lifestyle influencers and guests like Abhimanika Tavi, Namrata Sadhvani, Chhaya and also some guests — Shruti and Aishwarya who were seen trying out the exclusive collection of silver jewellery. The brand is known for exquisite craftsmanship, heritage jewellery and its wide range of collections from silver to stones.

Anasuya Bharadwaj

Saturday evening was about a fashion parade at Sonaakshi Raaj’s flagship store launch in association with Audi Hyderabad and Chivas. The fashion police of Hyderabad was in full attendance at the soirée at Banjara Hills. Pinky Reddy and Sudha Reddy showed their support as Guests of Honour along with owners Sakshi, Yash & Trupti Agarwal. Amongst the others present were Priya Rajiv, Aria Krishnamurti, Sabiha Ali, Rajveer Kaur, Pratiksha Prashant and Sofiya, the curator of this launch. All the guests were seen enjoying delicious hors d’oeuvres and signature spirits while chatting about how things are getting back to normal.

Sonaakshi Raaj

Saakshi and Yash

Trupti and Neeraj



The Leja Girl — Dhvani Bhanushali set the stage on fire at a watering hole in Hyderabad and our party animals let their hair loose! Hyderabadis love live music and when there are such talented vocalists, the temperature gets higher. It was actually refreshing to see all the music enthusiasts putting their best foot forward and enjoying the music by this sensational singer backed up by Tarkash Band, well could there be a better way to unwind?

The city finally seems to be getting out and about and we can’t wait to share with you the happenings of the coming week. A birdie told us about the launch of a fine jewellery store lined up for the next weekend and of course, a super fun pop-up for parents and children! Stay tuned, as we bring to you, the most happening stories, launches and events from this Nizami city. Until then, Chao!



This week we start a fortnightly column on our happening city titled Hola Hyderabad by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha.



(The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of Telangana Artist’s Association.)