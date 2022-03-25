Paloma about town: Holi moley, what a whirlwind of a week!

Food, shopping and girl power summed up this week, with a dash of colour (pun intended) from all the Holi festivities. While for some of us, the celebrations were limited to our Insta reels, other parts of the city saw people going all out with the Holi fun. The Sunburn Holi Weekend at VGP was the place to be, with DJ Mari Ferrari working her magic on the huge crowds that had gathered.

From L to R: Aruna, Aru, Paloma, Nithya, Shannon, Gayathri, Minacshi, Akriti, Renuka & Sheena at Black Orchid





For me, the week began with a Chef’s Table at Black Orchid, where a group of us ladies were invited to a sit-down dinner to preview their new menu. We loved the Tablescape by Kamna Vohra and you know what that means — photos galore. The best part about an all-girl table is that everyone was happy to oblige each other, taking pictures. It was a veritable photoshoot, and we weren’t the least bit sorry. Equally photographed was the menu, with dish after dish being presented beautifully. My favourites were the Spanakopita and the Mutton Sukka Tacos, and we all loved the Asian Sticky Fried Rice.

Rehane at the FICCI FLO event, ITC Grand Chola



And while we’re on the subject of girl power, this week saw the changing of the guard at the Chennai Chapter of FICCO FLO with the finale to a busy and fruitful year taking place at ITC Grand Chola. Jeyasree Ravi, Founder of Palam Silks, handed over the medal to incoming Chairperson Prasanna Vasanadu, Co-Founder and Director of V Derma and Founder of Tikitoro. Oliver Ballhatchet, British Deputy High Commissioner was Chief Guest, and the formalities were followed by High Tea and live music. Meanwhile at Hyatt Regency Chennai, the Aurum Lifestyle Exhibition was underway with a great range of products to choose from. Despite it being a two-day event, loads of ladies turned up bright and early as soon as the doors opened on day one. Rubeena Afroz played host, guiding guests around the labyrinth of stalls and helping them make those oh-so-tough decisions.

Aishwarya at the Armoraa Skin Clinic launch





The other ‘it’ event of the week was the launch of the Armoraa Skin Clinic in Alwarpet, by Dr Aravind and Dr Monisha Aravind. With an invitation hamper that really whet our appetites, everyone was excited both to take a look at the new space, as well as try out all of the latest offerings. I liked that it was an open house format, with guests being invited to visit and take a guided tour, through the course of the day. Everyone loved the rustic-meets-modern vibe spread over an impressive three floors. Of course, we’ve already made our appointments for some much-needed pampering and skincare.