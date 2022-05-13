Hola Hyderabad: Don't stop the party!

Hyderabad has quite a few iconic attractions and Ramoji Film City is one of them. Yes! I love how you feel nostalgic the moment you hear the name. The place is hosting a Holiday Carnival and despite the heat, I had a joyful time at the event. From live music and dance performances, stage shows to illumination shows and a grand parade, everything was fun. What else? They also had several live food counters and I helped myself to some lip smacking street food. What also caught my attent ion were attractions like Bahubali movie sets, Butterfly and Bird Park. They make for great backdrops and Instagrammable content, I couldn't stop myself from taking a number of pictures in these locations. This is indeed the best time to visit Ramoji for a splendid car nival time with friends and family.

Who doesn't love shopping? Recently, Toms partnered up with Centro and introduced its iconic footwear for the young Indian audience. The shoes are trendy, comfortable, socially responsible and purpose-driven. Their Earthwise range has ecological and vegan sneakers manufactured from recycled and recyclable materials that appeal to Gen Z. The launch event saw the likes of Anam Mirza and Asaduddin, socialite Sudha Jain, and influencer Namrata Sadhvani, among others.

Bengaluru-based Red Rhino Craft Brewery & Inspired Kitchen makes its way to the city. For the launch, the microbrewery team invited the créme de la créme of the city for a swanky soirée. From artisanal cocktails curated by the well-known mixologist Karthik Kumar and California-based brewmaster Dan Satterthwaite to gastronomical delights by celebrity chef Sabyasachi Gorai, it was an evening to remember. The launch was attended by fashion designers, influencers, and Tollywood celebrities. Allu Arjun was spotted too.

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha. (The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of Telangana Artist’s Association.)