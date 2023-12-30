A Mumbai extravaganza: 6 unforgettable ways to welcome 2024 in style

As we prepare to bid adieu to 2023, Mumbai unveils an array of enticing celebrations to welcome the New Year in style. From tranquil garden retreats to beachside fiestas, street food extravaganzas, and opulent gala nights, the metropolis offers a diverse tapestry of experiences to suit every reveller's preference. Let's explore six distinct ways to celebrate the arrival of 2024 in the bustling heart of Mumbai.



Garden dining delights at Sukoon, Bandra Get ready to start the new year in a peaceful and serene environment at Sukoon in Bandra. It's a perfect place to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Enjoy the cosy fireplace and old Bollywood tunes while relishing the vegetarian menu featuring fresh and delicious dishes such as Khichu Chaat, Cassava Fries and a sensational Tiramisu. You can also get a 15 per cent discount on your bill by surrendering your phone and disconnecting from the digital world.



Price on request

Beachside Bliss at Novotel Mumbai, Juhu Beach If you're looking for a fun and festive New Year's celebration, head to Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach. The hotel will transform into a winter wonderland, complete with a grand gingerbread house, creating a magical atmosphere against the backdrop of Juhu Beach. Don't miss the spectacular New Year's Eve Brunch on December 31st, followed by a captivating brunch on January 01. Both brunches will feature a diverse selection of international cuisines and live music to keep you entertained.



Price:

INR 4,199 per person with alcohol

INR 2,999 without alcohol

INR 1,399 for children below the age of 12

Reservation required



World Street Food Extravaganza Unleashed at BrewDog Midtown & Bandra Experience the final week of New Year 2023 uniquely with BrewDog's innovative initiative - the World Street Food Fest at BrewDog Midtown Bandra! This festival curated by Chef Roshan Seth, Corporate Chef of BrewDog India, brings street food to a whole new level by offering a trendsetting experience. Guests are invited to embark on an international culinary journey right from their tables. The festival features a wide array of tantalizing dishes such as the Cranberry & Mint Lamb Shikhampuri Kebab, Five Spice Smoked Pork Belly with Ghost Chilli Honey, Tokyo Chicken Karaage, and much more. BrewDog aims to make street food the trend of the season with this festival.

Countdown Elegance at Hilton Mumbai International Airport, Andheri Hilton Mumbai International Airport is pleased to invite you to an Extravagant Countdown event, featuring a spectacular New Year's Eve buffet dinner at The Brasserie. You can also enjoy a unique experience at The Lounge Bar with an exclusive à la carte menu, making your countdown unforgettable. Revel in the ambience with unlimited drinks, live food stations, and live music, promising a delightful evening of celebration.



Price: Unlimited Drinks at The Lounge Bar for INR 5,000

INR 8,000 for New Year's Eve Dinner at The Brasserie

Reservation required



Reservation required



Memorable celebrations at Novotel Mumbai International Airport

Novotel Mumbai International Airport has three unique New Year celebrations to offer as we Countdown to Memories. You can go for the NYE Gala Night on December 31st, which promises to be an opulent affair with live music and a delicious dinner buffet. Alternatively, you can choose the New Year Staycation package, which includes a spacious room, NYE dinner, and a countdown with DJ entertainment. Last but not least, you can join in the mystery and allure of the Masquerade Party at 190' AMSL!



Price: INR 8,000 plus taxes for a couple (New Year's Eve Dinner)