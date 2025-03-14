We bring you eight spots in Bengaluru where you can celebrate the festival of colours in style!

Get ready to paint the town in vibrant hues as Bengaluru gears up for an exciting lineup of Holi celebrations! From foam-filled parties to Bollywood beats and thandai-inspired cocktails, the city offers something for everyone this festive season. Whether you’re craving high-energy dance floors, gourmet delights or laid-back rooftop vibes, these eight Holi parties promise unforgettable experiences.
JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru
Step into a world of colour and indulgence at JW Marriott’s Grand Holi Celebration! Dance to beats by top DJs like Jasmeet, Vipul Khurana, Shane Pereira and Daksh. Enjoy festive treats like crispy jalebis, rich shahi tukda and nutty gujiyas, paired with handcrafted thandai. Experience Phool Ki Holi with fragrant petals for a celebration to remember! INR 759 onwards. March 15, 12 pm onwards. At Vittal Mallya Road.
Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall
Head to this hotel as it is organising a Holi Bash featuring a DJ to set the mood. Indulge in traditional festive fare such as gujiyas and chaats which will be available at a unique Holi counter, complemented by festive special thandai, a selection of crispy bajiyas and both vegetarian and non-vegetarian biryanis, among other delights. INR 899 onwards. March 14, 11 am to 3 pm. At Old Madras Road.
Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore
Celebrate Holi at Liquid Bar and enjoy thandai and kulfi as you soak in stunning city views and a lively ambiance. Step into an enchanting evening of festive flavours, colourful concoctions and unforgettable indulgences. Celebrate Holi in style at Liquid Bar! INR 599 onwards. March 14, 6 pm to 1 am. At MG Road.
The Yard
Head to The Yard for The Carnival of Rang, featuring dhol, live performances and festive energy, all paired with their new Holi menu — Rang Barse. Savour Dahi Bhalle Balle, Masala Chuski Pop and sip on Rosey Thandai or Pichkari Punch. Celebrate Holi with vibrant colours, music and unforgettable flavours! Entry free. March 15 & 16, 11 am onwards. At Whitefield.
Park Square Mall
Get ready for the most epic Holi celebration of the year! Maha Holi 2025 is back, bigger and brighter than ever, bringing two days of colour, music and madness to Bengaluru. Dance to electrifying live performances, play Holi the right way — with safe, eco-friendly organic colours as you lose yourself to the rhythm of traditional Punjabi dhol and indulge in delicious festive food and drinks. INR 99 onwards. March 14 & 15. At Whitefield.
Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway
Get ready for HOLI 2.0 Bengaluru — the ultimate Bollywood day party! Experience non-stop Bollywood beats, curated cocktails, gourmet food and high-energy vibes with Bengaluru’s finest crowd. With top DJs spinning electrifying tracks, this premium day-party promises unmatched ambience and endless entertainment. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable Holi celebration filled with music, dance and festive cheer! INR 499. March 15, 12 pm. At High Ultra Lounge, Malleshwaram.
Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel
Get ready for one of Bengaluru’s biggest Holi bash as Holi Glory Resonant Festival Season 5 returns, bigger and better than ever! This epic celebration promises seven hours of non-stop fun with a celebrity DJ spinning electrifying beats, a thrilling Rain Dance & Foam Zone, vibrant colours, delicious food and drinks and Insta-worthy photo ops. Don’t miss the ultimate Holi experience filled with music, dance and unforgettable memories! INR 50 onwards. March 14 to 16, 11 am onwards. At Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, Race Course Road.
Oia Bangalore
Experience a thrilling Foam Party at Oia with an insane DJ lineup featuring Su Real, DJ Perch, Kampai, Nake, Apcn and Digvijay. Splash into vibrant colours, groove to electrifying beats and indulge in festive delicacies and themed drinks. Celebrate Holi like never before! INR 1,500 onwards. March 16, 12 pm to 11 pm. At Hennur Main Road.