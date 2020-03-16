Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has sparked off a debate on Twitter after posting a comment about the coronavirus outbreak and the need for 'social distancing' in Chennai.

In his tweet, Ashwin posted: 'Let me rephrase it, social distancing doesn’t seem to have caught the attention of the people in Chennai yet. The only reason could be their belief in the summer to curtail it or just faith that nothing will happen. #Coronaindia'

The comment instantly sparked off a barrage of reactions - some of them light-hearted, and many of them alarmed and concerned at the cricketer's statement.

Ashwin is an all-rounder plays for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket and Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. His Twitter profile says, 'Professional cricketer - represent the Indian cricket team, Tamil Nadu. Sarcasm and optimism my forte.'

'But in 2–4 weeks, when the entire world is in lockdown, when the few precious days of social distancing you will have enabled will have saved lives, people won’t criticize you anymore: They will thank you for making the right decision.' Time to Act,' said one person in reply.

Another replied: 'Maybe we believe our immune system is stronger. Those who have symptom or suspect they may have it should voluntarily keep social distance, self quarantine at home & prevent spreading it to others including to their own family & friends. This least we should do.'

Among the lighthearted responses was this message: 'People in Chennai are nonchalant including me. I seen it myself today. People are chilling like anything.'

One concerned tweet said: 'Shouldn't the Tamil Nadu government take a leaf out of other governments and close all public places till the end of this month?'

Another concerned citizen replied: 'It is about measures by government, awareness of public and more importantly adherence - all together goes in the containment of #COVID19.'

Even as the responses kept pouring in, people appeared alarmed at Ashwin's candid comment over a seeming lack of awareness among the people of Chennai.

'Mr Ashwin, WHO has clearly said that weather doesn’t play a role in stead of Corona. So being a public figure plz stop making such silly tweets,' said one concerned Twitter user.

