Neeraj Chopra creates history by winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics; wishes pour in from Abhinav Bindra, PT Usha and others

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history in the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday by becoming India’s second-ever individual Olympic gold medallist after shooter Abhinav Bindra in 2008, and praises have been pouring in social media for the javelin thrower ever since.'

Shooter Abhinav Bindra took to Twitter to congratulate Neeraj Chopra and wrote, “And Gold it is for @Neeraj_chopra1. Take a bow, young man! You have fulfilled a nation’s dream. Thank you! Also, welcome to the club - a much needed addition! Extremely proud. I am so delighted for you.”

Track-and-field athlete PT Usha said in a heartfelt tweet, “Realised my unfinished dream today after 37 years. Thank you my son @Neeraj_chopra1 (sic).”

Meanwhile, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh wrote on Twitter that he was so proud of Neeraj and said, “Yes boy!!! You did it. The country salutes you. So proud of you (sic).”

Gautam Gambhir, another former cricketer, wrote, “His arm represents the strength of 1.3 billion people! (sic)”

Captain of the Indian Women’s cricket team, Mithali Raj gushed that Neeraj had been scripted in history and wrote on Twitter, “Yay yay!!! Can’t get over this feeling... it’s a gold. GOLD!!! Neeraj chopra you have been scripted in history (sic).”

Moving on to wishes from the film fraternity, filmmaker SS Rajamouli called this a “massive moment for Indians” and tweeted, “A dream of #Gold. A dream of 130 crore Indians. A dream fulfilled yet again! Kudos #NeerajChopra for winning #OlympicGold in athletics… A massive moment for the Nation. JAI HIND (sic).”

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela showered praise on Neeraj and said he showed unprecedented spirit, and that his accomplishment will be remembered forever. She wrote on Twitter, “ICONIC. #IND What @neeraj____chopra has accomplished today will be remembered forever. India is elated! You played with exceptional devotedness and showed unprecedented spirit. Heartiest Congratulations for winning the Gold (sic).”

Actress Rashmika Mandanna too expressed excitement over Neeraj Chopra’ victory and said, “Oh my god! #Gold it is! Like woah! This is crazy awesome! Congratulations #NeerajChopra for your win! (sic)”

Actress Swara Bhasker blessed the Olympian javelin thrower with a lot of prayers and wishes and tweeted, “GOLD #NeerajChopra huge congratulations and 1.3 billion duas for you! (sic)”

Meanwhile, actor Akshay Kumar said Neeraj was responsible for a “billion tears of joy” and wrote on Twitter, “It’s a GOLD. Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done (sic).”