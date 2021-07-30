PV Sindhu: Here are 10 lesser known facts about this world champion

PV Sindhu continues her brilliant performance at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics as she knocked out Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-final women’s single tournament. While she reaches the semi-finals with hopes to win an Olympic gold medal for India, we look at 10 things that you might not know about this ace-shuttler.



While it is a known fact that Sindhu hails from Hyderabad, Telangana, what is also interesting is that she is not the only sports player in her family. Her parents P V Ramana and P Vijaya were national-level volleyball players. Her father was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2020 for his contribution to Indian volleyball.

PV Sindhu with her parents (Source: Internet)

The Rio-2016 silver medalist started playing the game when she was just eight years old. But, when she started, she was not serious and had no plans of choosing sports as her career. Initially, she started an apprenticeship with Mehboob Ali and then moved on to train with Pullela Gopichand when she was ten. And, it was in 2012, when Sindhu decided to take her sport as strongly as she can after she defeated an Olympic gold medalist.

Sindhu and Gopichand (Image source: Internet)

Sindhu never misses a single workout. Even a star-studded affair with the likes of Shruti Hassan, Amala Paul, and Trisha cannot stop her from it. “I do not miss my work out, just like I do not miss out on my sambar annam,” she says in an interaction with Indulge.

ALSO READ: Close encounters with PV Sindhu



The shuttler also enjoys her training and workout routine so much that she trains for about seven hours a day. She trains and works out in the morning and after a brief nap in the afternoon, trains again in the evenings. She has been training in Suchitra Academy, Hyderabad, where her partners arranged a small party to celebrate with Sindhu before she left for the Olympics.

Image source: Sindhu's Instagram

Apart from sports and fitness, Sindhu is also quite a player when it comes to her fashion game. Channeling her inner fashionista, she turned showstopper for Shriya Bhupal’s first solo show in Hyderabad in 2019. From the designer’s autumn/winter collection, Sanctuary, the star shuttler was seen in a fuschia pink embellished skirt and an off-shoulder blouse with ruffles.

Sindhu walks for Shreya Bhupal (Image source: Sindhu's Instagram)

The world champion also enjoys watching movies. Her favourite actors happen to be Mahesh Babu, and Prabhas, Ranveer Singh, and Ranbir Kapoor.

'Fan girl moment' she writes (Image source: Sindhu's Instagram)

While she follows a particular diet, the badminton player loves indulging in food often. Her favourite dishes include Andhra style keema curry and fish curry.

Late night cravings (Image source: Sindhu's Instagram)

In the year 2017, she assumed office as Deputy Collector in Andhra Pradesh. She joined the duty in Vijayawada by formally signing the roster in presence of senior IAS officers.

On duty (Image source: Internet)

She is quite active on Instagram and frequently shares posts about her personal life. She is also hands-on with social media trends and posts quirky reels with her girl gang.

Watch the video here:





The ace player has won several tournaments and championships. Some of her noted achievements include - Gold Medal in the 2019 Basel World Championship, silver medal in 2017 Glasgow World Championship, silver medal in 2018 Asian Games, Jakarta - Palembang, and gold in 2018 Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast. She was also honoured by Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Arjuna Award for Badminton, and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.