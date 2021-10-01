'You can write your story and make it happen,' says NXT Triple Crown Champion Johnny Gargano

NXT Triple Crown Champion Johnny Gargano and his wife Candice LeRae, former NXT Women’s Tag champion, are counted as one of the most popular couples in WWE. The duo also formed the group, The Way, in 2020, and Johnny led them to quite a few victories. The most recent news of Candice’s pregnancy has once again put the couple in the spotlight, and the duo has been sharing regular updates with fans. Though they are touted as a power couple, and despite them being regulars on the NXT roster, there’s still a lot to achieve for both champs. Johnny has had a challenging run, and with his future in WWE still uncertain (his contract ends in December), it may get tougher, but he isn’t giving up. In this exclusive interview, he talks about his journey so far, his relationship with Candice and what’s next for both of them. Excerpts:

When were you introduced to WWE?

The first time I started watching wrestling was at a time when I was also majorly into superheroes like the Power Rangers and Ninja Turtles. My next door neighbour Eddie, who was also my best friend, was an avid wrestling fan. I did not watch wrestling at all. He introduced me to it. When he first put on the television to show me, I was like I’d rather watch Power Rangers. But the moment I saw Shawn Michaels on screen, I was like, ‘man, this is amazing,’ he had men flying all over the ring, and it felt like I was watching superheroes who were brought to life. It was everything I ever wanted, it had all the characters and it had all the athleticism. It was basically all that I wanted to do. That’s when I felt I needed to be a part of this.



Tell us about working with your hero, Shawn Michaels.

I have known Shawn for about four years, working with him in NXT. I always try to remind myself that I was that chubby little kid who dressed like Shawn Michaels, and now as a 33-year-old grown man, who is moderately in shape, I dress like Shawn. It is a dream come true for me to work with him, and I sent my pictures with him to my mom. She had actually made the ‘Shawn’ dress for me when I was eight years old and I wanted her to see the pictures where I am dressed like my hero and posing with him.



People keep bringing up your long drawn out feud with Tommaso Ciampa. So will there be a revival of DIY (tag team comprising Johnny and Tommaso)?

Whenever Tommaso and I are in the same company, there’s always this question about whether we will get back together or will fight one another. I believe we will always be tied together. I think you have certain people like Triple H and Shawn Michaels who are destined to feud or be together forever. Tommaso and I are in a similar league. I appreciate the fact that people care so much about DIY. They want to see us do something together. Right now he is doing his own thing with Timothy Tatcher. I am doing my own thing with Austin, Candice (LeRae) and Indi (Hartwell). Whenever we cross paths again, there’s probably a good chance it may happen because of our history.



What goes on in your mind before you enter the ring?

There’s so much riding on you, and fans are expecting something spectacular every time. I try to stay even. I have a lot of big match experiences like the TakeOver matches. Every match is a step to get me to where I want to be. Everything I do, I do it for a reason. So, I know what I am capable of and I am confident of it. I try not to get too hyped up. I need to control my breathing, I need to control my heart rate because if I don’t, that’s when things go really bad. If you see me just before I go through the curtain, and when I return through the curtain, I am pretty much the same. This is what I take pride in.



What have you learnt from your journey so far?

Don’t take no for an answer. I believe I am living proof that if you have a dream, you can make it happen. If you want to do something, you can manifest it. The story has been told to death — the fact that I was told that I would never be in NXT — and the career I have had so far shows that one ‘no’ is not the end of the story. You can write your story and make it happen.



Which have been your most memorable moments so far?

My TakeOver match with Andrade (Almas) was my first TakeOver match. I showed people that I could do it. My TakeOver matches against Tommaso (in New Orleans) and Adam Cole (in New York), and the NXT Championships — these have been my proudest moments. Also to sit back and watch Candice and Indi win the NXT Tag Team Titles was a favourite moment.



You and your wife Candice LeRae lead the The Way group. You are the power couple. How are you both off camera, in your personal life?

We do everything together. We are never off, we keep thinking about wrestling 24X7. We both have similar backgrounds and had the same dream while growing up. Now we are finally living our dream together. Sometimes we try to turn our minds off from wrestling, and watch TV, or go for a walk in the park, and do what normal couples do.



What goes into your training? Is there a diet and workout regimen you stick to?

My nutritionist is Austin Current, I have worked with him ever since TakeOver: Brooklyn 4, which was more than three years ago. We have a home gym. Candice and I workout there, and Austin plans my workouts. I follow the ‘If It Fits Your Macros (IIFYM)’ diet plan — this includes carbs, fats and proteins, and I eat all of these depending on how active I am on a particular day. This plan has worked really well for me.



We read that you are a Marvel fan. Who are your favourite heroes?

There are so many amazing heroes, but my favourite is Spider-Man.



Tell us about your Star Wars obsessions.

I love Mandalorians. Boba Fett is one of my favourites. But I also love Anakin Skywalker’s descent into Darth Vader. I like this story arc as well. Candice and I even named our dog Pawdme, it’s a Star Wars pun on Padme. I also love The Clone Wars. But yes, Boba Fett is my most favourite! We are all just big nerds!



