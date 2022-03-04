Farewell to Shane Warne: Ricky Ponting breaks down, tributes from cricket players pour in for the legendary Australian spinner

The news of the greatest leg-spinner, Shane Warne’s death has shocked cricket fans globally. Fondly known as Warnie, the Australian player was considered to be the best bowler the world ever saw. As soon as the news broke out, fans started pouring in tributes for the legend. The cricket community too has been devastated by this loss and started tweeting tributes and obituary notes.



Babar Azam, known to be one of the finest Pakistani contemporary players shared, “Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed #ShaneWarne. My heart and prayers goes to his family, friends, and fans. #legend.”



The former Pakistani cricketer and commentator Shoaib Akhtar shared a heartwarming video talking about his personal experiences with the Australian bowler. He also added that recovering from a loss like this would take a long time.



Suresh Raina called Warnie ‘magical’ and wrote, “At loss of words to hear about the demise of our cricketing legend Shane Warne, he was always magical on the field. May peace be with you. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. #ShaneWarne.”





India’s Gautam Gambhir, who was shocked to hear the news recalled the attitude that only Warne possessed. “ Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic! RIP,” Gautam tweeted.



Virendra Sehwag shared his deepest condolences to the family and spoke about how life can be ‘fragile.’ He also said, “Cannot believe it. One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more. Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world.”



‘Crowdpuller…magician with a ball…first IPL winning captain…’ were just a few of the many words that the Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan used for Shane.



Rohit Sharma too had something similar to say about the legend. He wrote, “I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it.”



“An iconic cricket player has left us. Deeply saddened by this news.My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace , Legend!” Dhawal Kulkarni, the medium-pace bowler tweeted.



Referring to Warne as the ‘spin wizard’, Angelo Davis Mathews, the former Sri Lankan captain took to his official handle and wrote, Can’t believe this! Sad and shocked that The spin wizard is no more. You will be greatly missed. condolences to the family and loved ones. RIP legend #shanewarne.”

*Video credit: Analysis TV