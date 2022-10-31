Pakistani comedian Asif Muhammad responds to the ongoing Mr Bean banter between Zimbabwe-Pakistan after T20 match

Pakistani comedian Asif Muhammad, who came into the spotlight years ago for impersonating Mr. Bean during his visit to Zimbabwe in 2016 for a show, became the topic of a meme fest and trolling on social media recently after Zimbabwe's win in T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan on Thursday.

The mem fest began with a tweet from a Zimbabwean fan named Ngugi Chasura, who commented on a tweet by the Pakistan Cricket Board ahead of the match that his team would take revenge on Pakistan for sending a "fake" Mr. Bean. After Pakistan lost the match, netizens went all out in following through with Ngugi's words, which was joined by Zimbabwe President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

President Emmerson too took a jibe at Asif and Pakistan on Twitter while congratulating his national cricket team and wrote, “What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean.”

Soon after the tweet was posted, it became viral on social media.

Asif visited the country in 2016 to perform at a show which didn’t work out as planned. The comedian has now opened up on the banter. “I am a duplicate but if the Zimbabwe President and Pakistan PM can talk about me wishing each other after Zimbabwe’s win, my motive of making the world laugh is fulfilled. There was some light-hearted banter after Pakistan’s loss because of me. What more can I ask for?” he said in an interview.

He also expressed admiration for both countries in a video posted on Twitter. “I love Zimbabwe people. I love you Zimbabwe and I love you Pakistan. And the audience of all countries,” he said in the video.

In the interview, Asif said that he may be "fake" Mr Bean but he has created many moments of happiness for people. He also stated that he visits schools to spend time with children who think him to be the real Mr Bean and get excited. “Some laugh and some even cry,” he said.