Gujarat Titans to debut at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week

Gujarat Titans, Tata IPL Champions for the 2022 season, is bringing out a dynamic streetwear collection for its fan base. The athleisure collection is designed by ace designer Kanika Goyal under her Label and will be launched in two segments, with the first Autumn-Winter collection launching at the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week scheduled from 12th-16th October 2022.

This marks the first-ever collaboration of FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week with a Tata IPL team. Riding on the success and support they got in their debut Tata IPL season; Gujarat Titans aims to offer the fans an experience to own and carry the spirit of the team.

Known for her striking innovations in fashion, and for imbibing a strong emotional and cultural undertone with her collections, Kanika’s label evokes a sense of acceptance and an uplifting spirit, which will resonate well with the forward-moving attitude of Gujarat Titans. “This streetwear collection is aimed at bringing fans one step closer to the Gujarat Titans identity and giving them a scope to wear and flaunt the indomitable spirit of the team,” says Kanika.

Cricket fans around the world will have a chance to lay their hands on the cricket-inspired collection designed by Kanika Goyal through an exclusive limited-edition retail range to be available post-launch on the official Gujarat Titans website.