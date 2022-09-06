Lalit Modi changes his Instagram bio, sparking rumours of a split with Sushmita Sen 

IPL founder Lalit Modi, who in July, this year, announced that he was dating Indian actress, Sushmita Sen, changed his display picture which featured the actress and his bio on Instagram on Monday, according to sources. This has raised speculations about his split with the former beauty queen.

Almost over a month ago, Lalit shared a string of pictures with Sushmita on the social media platforms, Instagram and Twitter. Back then he captioned the post, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my # better-looking partner @sushmitasen47-a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GOD'S GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER (sic).”

At that time, he changed his Instagram bio to, “Finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47 (sic).” He also had a picture of him along with the actress as his profile photo. However, he has now changed the picture and removed her name from his bio, which currently reads, “Founder IPLt20, Indian Premiere League (sic).” He has, however, not removed pictures featuring Sushmita from his Instagram account.

The actress experienced intense trolling when the pair revealed their relationship, with many users on social media calling her a ‘gold digger’. She responded to the trolls in an Instagram post, saying, “The so-called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip. The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah, these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!! (sic)”

While many reports connected the development to what appeared to be a breakup, neither Lalit nor Sushmita has yet commented on the rumours.