Sushmita Sen's father denies knowledge of her relationship with Lalit Modi

Hours after former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi announced that he is dating Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen and intends to tie the knot with her soon, her father, retired Indian Air Force Officer Subir Sen told media sources that he was unaware of the development.

"I do not have any knowledge or information about this development. I had a telephonic conversation with my daughter on Friday morning only. But she did not tell me anything on this count. I was informed after the tweet from Lalit Modi only by media persons. Since I have absolutely no information on this development, I am unable to offer any comment (sic)," Subir was quoted as saying.

He added that he talked to Sushmita on the morning of July 15 and there was no conversation between them regarding Lalit. Subir told media sources, “If this happens, it will be an important turn in my daughter's life. I will surely come to know of that in future. But as of now, I have no knowledge on this account (sic)."

According to reports, on the topic of whether he was aware of any kind of relationship between his daughter and Lalit Modi, Subir shared that she came home to attend a family function almost 18 months back and even then, she did not inform anyone in the family about the developments. When asked by media sources, whether Lalit is acceptable as a son-in-law, he said that that question would matter only after he is sure about their relationship.

"Had I been aware I would have informed the media everything since there is nothing to hide in the matter," he was quoted as saying.

