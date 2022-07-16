Sushmita Sen breaks silence on marriage rumours: Not married... No rings

On July 14, former IPL Chairman and businessman Lalit Kumar Modi confirmed on Twitter that he is dating actress Sushmita Sen. He posted a tweet with pictures of him and Sushmita Sen on his Twitter, adding the caption: Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 (sic)", and called their relationship a new beginning and a new life.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

The tweet garnered quick response, with fans of Sushmita Sen expressing all levels of surprise. The news was trending on social media, with various posts and memes about the couple making circles.

Lalit Modi had to correct himself after responses from netizens. “Just for clarity. Not married- just dating each other.” He further hinted at the possibility of marriage in the future.

Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Now, Sushmita Sen has taken to her Instagram to clarify the marriage rumours that were still going around. “I am in a happy place! Not married... No rings... Unconditionally surrounded by love!” She captioned, with a picture of her and her two daughters. “Thank you sharing in my happiness always... and for those who don’t, it’s #NYOB (None of your business),” she further added.

Soon after Lalit Modi broke the news, an 11-year-old tweet of Sushmita thanking Lalit for helping her get the verified symbol on Twitter resurfaced and did the rounds.

Lalit Modi was married to Minal Sagrani, who unfortunately lost her life to cancer in 2018. The couple had two children: Ruchir and Aliya.

Sushmita Sen was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl since 2018 before they parted ways amicably last year. Rohman has also commented on the news and was quoted saying to a media house: “Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!”

Sushmita Sen was last seen on-screen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya and Aarya 2, playing the titular character of Aarya Sareen. The series has been rebooted for a third season, and is expected to release sometime this year. The first season of the show was also nominated for International Emmy Awards.

