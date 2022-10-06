India to host the MotoGP race in 2023, confirm  organisers

India is a true economic and cultural powerhouse, with a population of over 1.4 billion people and more than 200 million motorcycles on its roads

India will stage a MotoGP race at the Buddh International Circuit in Uttar Pradesh from 2023, the organisers of the event confirmed in a statement on Friday. According to sources, commercial rights holders for the event, Dorna Sports, said earlier this month that they were in talks with the state government of Uttar Pradesh and India's sports ministry for the event.

“We're very proud to announce that Buddh International Circuit will be on the 2023 calendar. We have a lot of fans in India and we're excited to be able to bring the sport to them. India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for MotoGP as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world. We very much look forward to racing at Buddh International Circuit and can't wait to welcome the fans through the gates to see this incredible sport in person (sic),” CEO of Dorna Sports, Carmelo Ezpeleta, said in a statement.

Sources said that as MotoGP continues to expand, the Indian Grand Prix marks an important milestone in the sport's mission to open the doors of motorcycle racing to all. Anurag Thakur, Union Sports Minister, Government of India said on the topic, “It's a historical day for the sporting industry and tribute to the 75th year of India's celebration (sic).” Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath also shared his views on the event, saying, “It's a matter of great pride for Uttar Pradesh to host such a global event. Our government will provide full support to MotoGP Bharat (sic).”

According to reports, India is a true economic and cultural powerhouse, with a population of over 1.4 billion people and more than 200 million motorcycles on its roads. Two-wheeled transportation counts for nearly 75 per cent of the total number of vehicles used daily, making India one of the biggest motorcycle markets in the world and a key focus for the manufacturers in the MotoGP paddock.