Explore the world of F1 Racing at Caffeine ‘n’ Carburetors Paddock Club

Have a packed weekend with Caffeine 'n' Carburetors' exclusive Formula 1 season special events. The hub located right opposite to Birla High School in Minto Park is not just a food lover’s paradise but a haven for motorheads as well. There’s better news on the way if you are a combination of both because they are prepping up to keep you entertained this Formula 1 Racing Season. Be a part of the Paddock Club at C’n’C this season for exclusive screenings, global gourmet cuisine and an open bar. The eatery intends to start things off with Ferrari’s home circuit Emila Romagna Grand Prix and keep you on your toes with additional activities like All-You-Can-Eat culinary carnival, live performances, art workshops and more.

What: Caffeine ‘N’ Carburetors Paddock Club

Where: 1st & 2nd Floor, 6 Picasso Bithi, Minto Park, Kolkata

When: April 24 onwards (Noon- 10:30 pm)

Contact: Instagram: @caffeine.carburetors

Price for Two: Rs. 1200++(Without alcohol); Rs. 2000++ (With Alcohol)