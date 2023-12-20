Kavya Maran’s infectious smile lights up the internet as SRH secures Wanindu Hasaranga at IPL auction

In a tactical move at the IPL 2024 mini-auction in Dubai on December 19, businesswoman Kavya Maran, the CEO of SunRisers Hyderabad, clinched a crucial deal by securing Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for INR 1.5 crore. Kavya’s infectious smile after the deal, captured during the auction, quickly became a viral sensation on social media.

Wanindu, a prominent name in T20 cricket, caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts and franchise owners alike. Making his IPL debut in 2021 with Royal Challengers Bangalore, He has since established himself as a valuable asset in the T20 format. His stellar performance in the recent Lankan Premier League (LPL) showcased his prowess, as he emerged as both the highest run-scorer and the leading wicket-taker.

Social media erupted with posts showcasing Kavya’s delighted expression after the successful acquisition. The SunRisers Hyderabad CEO’s reaction resonated with fans, further amplifying the excitement surrounding the franchise's strategic move.

Kavya Maran after sealing Hasaranga for just 1.5cr. pic.twitter.com/ZOVPba5LXH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 19, 2023

Known for his crafty leg-spin and aggressive lower-middle-order batting, the 26-year-old all-rounder boasts an impressive international record. With a commendable economy rate and a knack for taking crucial wickets, Wanindu’s addition to SunRisers Hyderabad is anticipated to fortify their bowling attack and add depth to their batting lineup.

In addition to securing Wanindu, SunRisers Hyderabad made other significant signings at the auction, including star player Pat Cummins for INR 20.5 crore and Travis Head for INR 6.80 crore. The franchise’s robust selections aim to strengthen their overall team composition as they gear up for the upcoming IPL season. Fans are eagerly anticipating how these strategic acquisitions will unfold on the cricket field, setting the stage for an exciting and competitive tournament.

