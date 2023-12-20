Mitchell Starc sets IPL auction record with INR 24.75 Crore KKR deal, Wife Alyssa Healy’s hilarious reaction goes viral!

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc made headlines as he secured a staggering INR 24.75 crore deal with the Kolkata Knight Riders during the Indian Premier League 2024 Auction (IPL 2024) in Dubai on Tuesday. This historic signing surpassed the previous record held by his compatriot and captain, Pat Cummins, who was acquired by SunRisers Hyderabad for INR 20.50 crore.

In response to her husband's impressive acquisition, Mitchell’s wife, Alyssa Healy, shared a light-hearted reaction in a viral video. She humorously raised her eyebrows after learning about KKR securing the athlete and then enjoyed a celebratory sip of beer.

The IPL 2024 auction witnessed intense bidding wars involving Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, and Gujarat Titans, ultimately resulting in Mitchell’s record-breaking payday. Mitchell is set to make his return to IPL after an absence of eight years. The 36-year-old fast bowler last participated in the IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2015. He opted out of the previous season to prioritise his availability for Test Cricket.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Starc, in a video released by KKR on social media, conveyed his excitement about joining the team for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. He said that he looks forward to experiencing the vibrant atmosphere and support from the home fans at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

“Hey KKR Fans. I'm thrilled to be joining this year's IPL and can't wait to get to Eden Gardens to experience the home fans, the home crowd, and the atmosphere. Looking forward to seeing them. Ami KKR,” he remarked.

In his IPL career, Mitchell has claimed 34 wickets in 27 matches, boasting an average of 20.38 and an economy rate of 7.17. Notably, he was the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the 2015 IPL season, securing 20 wickets in 13 matches.

