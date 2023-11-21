PM Modi consoles Virat Kohli and Rohit after Indian Cricket team’s World Cup loss, says, ‘These things happen’

In a heartening gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Indian cricket team in the dressing room after their World Cup final defeat against Australia. Despite the team’s disappointment, PM Modi aimed to uplift their spirits and acknowledge their commendable performance throughout the tournament. A video of the same is making rounds on social media.

The Prime Minister began by consoling Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, commending them for reaching the final after a string of impressive victories. He encouraged them not to be disheartened, stating, “You have come to the final after winning 10 games; these things happen.”

PM Modi shared a few words with Rohit, advising him to wear a smile, recognising the nation's keen observation of his leadership. Moving on, he appreciated the efforts of the entire team and specifically acknowledged coach Rahul Dravid for his dedication.

A poignant moment unfolded when PM Modi mentioned the name of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, praising his outstanding performance in the tournament. The Prime Minister warmly embraced Shami, recognising his contribution. He also extended handshakes to other team members, including vice-captain KL Rahul, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Shami emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the World Cup, securing 24 wickets in just 7 matches with an impressive average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20. Additionally, Virat Kohli shone as the tournament's highest run-scorer, amassing 765 runs in 11 matches.

PM Modi's visit provided a moment of solace and appreciation for the Indian cricket team, highlighting the unity and resilience they exhibited throughout the tournament.

