We get chatty with WWE superstar Pamela Rose Martinez aka Bayley before her match at Wrestlemania 40

With the current story-line revolving around your feud with Damage Ctrl, how are you preparing for your match against Iyo Sky at Wrestlemania?

The good thing is that I’m used to this hectic lifestyle. It’s a roller coaster every single day. This is what I’ve always dreamed of and what I’ve always prepared my mind for. But I think going into this year’s WrestleMania is very different. Last year, I was side by side with Damage Ctrl and this year I am going up against them, particularly Iyo Sky. This match is more than just about the championship. It’s like you can relate to it back in your elementary years when your friends turned their back on you and it’s harder to get through. I think it’s gonna make for a bigger moment at WrestleMania for all of us.

Is there added pressure given that the match is taking place at Wrestlemania ?

Always. I always feel like I have something to prove. This being my first solo WrestleMania, it’s something that I have fought for for a long time. It’s something that I openly wished for and openly said that I wanted to do and accomplish. This is only Iyo’s second WrestleMania. The fact that she is in this championship match says a lot about her. I’m excited. We’ve never been in the ring together, so it’s gonna be crazy.

Tell us about your interactions with Iyo Sky away from the ring?

She is hilarious. You don’t get to see that side of her, how funny she is and how goofy she is. Being able to see her with Kairi and Asuka and the way that Dakota and I mixed in there, we had such a good time together. I know she’s a goofy person, but she takes this very seriously. She moved away from Japan, from her friends and her family to do this. So standing across from her, whether we’re backstage or whether we’re out in the ring, I know she wants to be better than me. That’s what it all comes down to.