John Cena and The Rock come face-to-face after 11 years at WrestleMania 40

Then hit the entrance theme of The Rock, who marched towards the ring angrily. John came back into the ring and we see two of the greatest WWE superstars come face to face at the biggest wrestling event. The Rock hit John with the Rock Bottom and he rolled out of the ring.

The main event also saw The Undertaker return and hit The Rock with a chokeslam. At the end, Cody hit Roman with three Cross Rhodes, to become the new WWE Universal Champion.