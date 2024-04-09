John Cena and The Rock come face-to-face after 11 years at WrestleMania 40

The thrilling two-night WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania witnessed a breath-taking finale. In the main event on Day 2, Cody Rhodes aka The American Nightmare defeated The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, to win the WWE Universal Championship. Roman held that title for 1,316 days, the longest in the championship’s history and Cody beat him against all odds.
But WrestleMania doesn’t feel like WrestleMania if there are no surprises and this one surely had one. As Roman and Cody battled each other, Solo Sikoa, Roman’s cousin and member of The Bloodline, attacked Cody from behind, making it a 2-on-1 attack. As things started to look bleak for Cody, we heard the entrance theme of the 13-time WWE Champion John Cena, who rushed to the ring to help Cody. He threw Solo off the ring and hits his finishing move, Attitude Adjustment, on Roman. He then head out of the ring and hit Solo with the Attitude Adjustment on the commentary table.
Then hit the entrance theme of The Rock, who marched towards the ring angrily. John came back into the ring and we see two of the greatest WWE superstars come face to face at the biggest wrestling event. The Rock hit John with the Rock Bottom and he rolled out of the ring.
The main event also saw The Undertaker return and hit The Rock with a chokeslam. At the end, Cody hit Roman with three Cross Rhodes, to become the new WWE Universal Champion.