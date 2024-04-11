Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spotted wearing a rare watch ‘worth £1 million’

Manchester City and Real Madrid played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. During the match, Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola was seen sporting a rare and expensive watch.
As per media reports, this luxury item was a Calibre RM27-01 by Richard Mille, which is part of the Rafael Nadal collection. It was released back in 2013 and Richard Mille only created 50 of the ultra-light watches, which weigh only 3.5 grams.
Pep is no stranger to a fancy watch and has a whole collection, including some more by Richard Mille. One of them is called the RM-010 Manchester City Automatic, RM 022 Tourbillon Aerodyne in titanium, classic Rolex Cellini and Chopard Mille Miglia GT XL Speed Black FC Barcelona Chronograph.
More on the match, Manchester City took the lead through Bernardo Silva but Real Madrid turned things around through an own goal by Rúben Dias and a calm finish by Rodrygo.
City then scored two wonder goals through Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol to turn the tie on its head, only for Federico Valverde to score with a thundrous strike in the 79th minute and make the scoreline 3-3. The two sides meet for the second leg on April 18 at the Etihad Stadium.