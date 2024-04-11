Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spotted wearing a rare watch ‘worth £1 million’

As per media reports, this luxury item was a Calibre RM27-01 by Richard Mille, which is part of the Rafael Nadal collection. It was released back in 2013 and Richard Mille only created 50 of the ultra-light watches, which weigh only 3.5 grams.

Pep is no stranger to a fancy watch and has a whole collection, including some more by Richard Mille. One of them is called the RM-010 Manchester City Automatic, RM 022 Tourbillon Aerodyne in titanium, classic Rolex Cellini and Chopard Mille Miglia GT XL Speed Black FC Barcelona Chronograph.