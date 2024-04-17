‘I had no expectations of myself, neither did others’: Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Could you talk about your experience with the UP Warriorz? What is it like to be part of this team?

Right from the moment I joined the team, I’ve felt at home. It’s been a positive atmosphere and we’ve all played good cricket while enjoying it. Being a senior player, I’ve also sought to make some of the junior players in the team comfortable. New kids usually are nervous. Sometimes, that can negatively impact their on pitch performance.

You’re in Bengaluru often. What’s your impression of the city?

I’ve always loved Bengaluru. Wherever I go in the country or the world, as soon as I land back at the Bengaluru airport, I get a sense of calm and happiness! Since childhood, I always dreamed of living in the city and recently that has become somewhat of a reality. The first time that I ever witnessed live cricket was at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Since then, I’ve always loved the venue. It’s one of my favourite venues to play. The thing that makes playing here so pleasant is the Bengaluru crowd. Playing in front of them is an experience that is quite unlike anywhere else.

Looking ahead to upcoming tournaments, what are your expectations for the team and how are you preparing for them?

I’m looking forward to the upcoming Bangladesh series. I’m not too stressed about it, I just want to utilise the opportunity and give my best there. My only focus, I would say, would be to do the best I can for the team.