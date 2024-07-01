Can Walter ever faulter?

From being the first Austrian to compete and win a championship in WWE to being considered as one of the best wrestlers in the world, Walter Hahn’s (better known by his ring name Gunther) journey in wrestling has been nothing short of sensational.
He currently performs on the ‘Raw’ brand of WWE and is one-half of the tag team Imperium. He recently won the King of the Ring tournament and is also the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion.
He has earned a World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam and will now face either Drew McIntyre or Damian Priest at the World Heavyweight Championship, Clash at the Castle: Scotland, this weekend. Ahead of this and the UEFA Euro 2024, we get chatty with Gunther to talk about his wrestling career, his visit to India last year, his daily routine and lots more…
You recently won the King of the Ring tournament and now you get a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. It will either be Drew McIntyre or Damian Priest. How are you preparing for your match?
I have beaten Drew McIntyre twice. I haven’t been in the ring with Damian Priest, but I am confident. I’m not too worried about who the opponent is. I hold all the cards now and I’m going to watch Clash at the Castle and see who will be pitted against me at SummerSlam.
Before your match against Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament you said, “To become a legend, you have to beat a legend,” and you ended up beating him. How did you feel after the victory?
I was very pleased with everything. Randy Orton was somebody that I wanted to be in the ring with, in my career, at some point. Obviously, I need to acknowledge the controversy about the finish. Like everybody saw, his shoulder was not down for the three count, but the referee counted it and made the decision. That’s what happens in any other sport too. Sometimes, the referee makes the wrong decisions. I’m going to take the victory, but down the line, I’m definitely up for revisiting that again.
Last year you were in India. How was that experience?
It was amazing. I was very surprised that everybody was aware of the current storylines and up to date with everything. I underestimated that, but it’s also something I experience in many other countries we go to. I enjoyed it a lot because you could tell the fans have a lot of passion for WWE and they fully enjoyed being there and I enjoyed being in the ring and entertaining them.
Did you get the chance to enjoy some local cuisine here?
To be fair, not much, because we were there in the country for less than 24 hours. But my wife is Indian, so through her family, I have a big exposure to Indian food and I like it a lot.
Do you follow any other sport?
I try to stay on top with football as much as I can. I actually enjoy watching sumo wrestling. I try to watch each tournament. They do six tournaments a year and I try to watch each one of them.
Tell us about your daily routine? Is there a particular diet you follow?
I just look after my calories. I try to eat enough and not too much and that’s basically all it is. It’s not that complicated once you reach the physique you want to have. As an athlete, it’s important that you pay attention to consume high quality foods and stay away from anything processed.
Away from the ring, what does your life look like?
I have a son, just born a few months ago. He is soon going to be six months old. So, he keeps me very busy. Otherwise, I just try to live a very normal life and enjoy the simple things in life — like having a nice dinner together with my family or going out with friends.
Catch Gunther live in action at WWE Raw on Sony Sports Ten 1.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so