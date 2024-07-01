Can Walter ever faulter?

From being the first Austrian to compete and win a championship in WWE to being considered as one of the best wrestlers in the world, Walter Hahn’s (better known by his ring name Gunther) journey in wrestling has been nothing short of sensational.

He currently performs on the ‘Raw’ brand of WWE and is one-half of the tag team Imperium. He recently won the King of the Ring tournament and is also the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion.

He has earned a World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam and will now face either Drew McIntyre or Damian Priest at the World Heavyweight Championship, Clash at the Castle: Scotland, this weekend. Ahead of this and the UEFA Euro 2024, we get chatty with Gunther to talk about his wrestling career, his visit to India last year, his daily routine and lots more…