PM Narendra Modi interacts with Olympic-bound Indian athletes including Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held an interaction with Indian athletes bound for the Paris Olympics. Interacted with our contingent heading to Paris for the Olympics. “I am confident our athletes will give their best and make India proud. Their life journeys and success give hope to 140 crore Indians,” the Prime Minister posted on X after meeting a large contingent of Paris-bound athletes that included shooters, archers, track and field athletes and support staff.
Prime Minister Modi engaged in a heartfelt dialogue with Olympic-bound stars such as javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra, aiming to defend his title in Paris, alongside boxer Nikhat Zareen and two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu. He expressed deep confidence that India’s contingent of nearly 120 athletes will bring honour to the nation in Paris, symbolising the aspirations and pride of 1.4 billion Indians.
Neeraj Chopra, the Tokyo 2020 gold medallist in men's javelin throw, affirmed that his training is progressing smoothly as per schedule. “Sir, my training is going as planned. I missed a few tournaments due to a recurring injury, but right now, I am feeling much better. We have just under a month to get the final preparations done,” Chopra told PM Modi during the interaction.
Accompanied by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse, and Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha, the contingent received invaluable guidance and encouragement, enhancing their path to glory.
Prime Minister Modi shared memorable moments with athletes and support staff, including badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and shooting high-performance director Pierre Beauchamp, among others, posting images of their interactions. He also held a virtual conversation with Chopra, boxer Nikhat Zareen and Sindhu.
Earlier in the day, Modi warmly welcomed the Rohit Sharma-led T20 World Cup-winning team, praising their triumph over South Africa amid challenges, including being stranded in Bridgetown, Barbados, due to a category 4 hurricane. Reflecting on their journey, Modi emphasised their resilience and achievement at the ICC event in the USA and the Caribbean, underscoring their inspiring journey to victory.