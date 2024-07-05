Tears and triumph: Virat Kohli reflects on winning T20 World Cup with Rohit Sharma

India’s excellent performance at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 culminated in a nail-biting victory over South Africa last Saturday. The team’s elation was evident during their victory parade on Thursday, where veteran batsman Virat Kohli shared a heartwarming anecdote about captain Rohit Sharma.
“Rohit and I have been chasing this dream for so long,” Virat said. “Winning a World Cup together, bringing the trophy back to Wankhede Stadium – it's a feeling beyond words.” He went on to describe a poignant moment after the win. “In 15 years of playing together, this is the first time I've seen Rohit so emotional. We were both crying, hugging each other – a memory I'll cherish forever,” he said.
This victory marked a significant milestone for both Virat and Rohit, prompting them to announce their retirement from T20 cricket. Reflecting on his own journey, Virat shared, “I couldn’t understand the emotions of the seniors who cried after our 2011 World Cup win. But now, I do.” This heartfelt statement resonates with his experience as a younger player in the 2011 ODI World Cup win.
Jasprit Bumrah’s exceptional performance throughout the tournament was undeniable. His incredible bowling prowess, with 15 wickets at a miserly economy of 4.17, earned him the coveted Player of the Tournament award. Virat, in a display of admiration, declared, “I'll start a petition right now to make Jasprit Bumrah the eighth wonder of the world. He’s a truly generational talent.”
Earlier, during their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Virat revealed the PM’s inquiry about his pre-match nerves. Despite a forgettable performance leading up to the final, the cricketer’s match-winning 76-run knock proved pivotal in securing India’s victory. This emotional rollercoaster of a tournament culminated in a triumphant homecoming, a testament to the team's unwavering spirit and individual brilliance.