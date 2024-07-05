PM Modi hosts Indian cricket team after T20 World Cup win, playfully asks Rohit Sharma about soil’s taste
Fresh off their exhilarating victory in the T20 World Cup in Barbados, the Indian cricket team received a warm welcome home with an audience at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence on Thursday. The champions landed in New Delhi on a chartered flight and were promptly ushered to the Prime Minister’s residence, where an informal but engaging gathering awaited them.
During the meeting, PM Modi extended heartfelt congratulations to the team, lauding their extraordinary performance and resilience during critical phases of the match. The gathering, which lasted over an hour, featured several highlights from the thrilling final against South Africa, each clip sparking animated discussions between the PM and the players.
Modi’s enthusiasm was palpable as he dissected various aspects of the match with the cricketers. He expressed his admiration for the team’s ability to stay composed under pressure, a factor he believed was crucial to their success.
The PM also took to his X hadle to share snaps from the meeting, captioneing it, "An excellent meeting with our Champions! Hosted the World Cup winning team at 7, LKM and had a memorable conversation on their experiences through the tournament."
In a lighter moment, Modi turned to Captain Rohit Sharma, playfully inquiring about his act of tasting the soil at the Barbados pitch after India’s win, which had become a quirky highlight of the post-match celebrations.
The PM also engaged with Virat Kohli, whose form had been under scrutiny in the lead-up to the final. According to reports, Modi was curious about Kohli’s mindset and how he mentally prepared for the high-stakes game. Axar Patel, who played a critical role during a tense phase of the match, was asked about his emotions when he was promoted in the batting order.
As the discussion shifted to the final moments of the match, Modi sought insights from Jasprit Bumrah, the spearhead of the bowling attack, about his strategy during the crucial phase when South Africa required 30 runs off the last 30 balls.
The PM also engaged with Hardik Pandya, probing into his overall performance and tactical approach during the nerve-wracking final over, where South Africa needed 16 runs to win. Finally, Suryakumar Yadav, who was celebrated for his spectacular catch at the boundary, was invited to recount the decisive moment that was pivotal to India clinching their first ICC trophy in over a decade.
The meeting concluded with the PM reiterating his pride in the team's achievement and encouraging them to continue their pursuit of excellence.