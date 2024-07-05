PM Modi hosts Indian cricket team after T20 World Cup win, playfully asks Rohit Sharma about soil’s taste

In a lighter moment, Modi turned to Captain Rohit Sharma, playfully inquiring about his act of tasting the soil at the Barbados pitch after India’s win, which had become a quirky highlight of the post-match celebrations.

The PM also engaged with Virat Kohli, whose form had been under scrutiny in the lead-up to the final. According to reports, Modi was curious about Kohli’s mindset and how he mentally prepared for the high-stakes game. Axar Patel, who played a critical role during a tense phase of the match, was asked about his emotions when he was promoted in the batting order.