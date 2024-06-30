Rohit Sharma eats soil of Barbados pitch after India’s T20 World Cup 2024 win; watch the video here

Rohit’s post-match celebration highlights the immense pressure and significance of the win. India had endured a heartbreaking loss in the 50-over World Cup last year, making this victory all the sweeter. It was a moment of redemption for the 37-year-old captain, a culmination of years of hard work and dedication. Tears welled up in his eyes as he finally grasped the elusive World Cup trophy, the weight of responsibility and achievement settling in.