Rohit Sharma eats soil of Barbados pitch after India’s T20 World Cup 2024 win; watch the video here

June 29 witnessed the culmination of a dream for Indian skipper Rohit Sharma as he led his team to a thrilling victory in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa at Kensington Oval. After a nail-biting finish, India emerged victorious by seven runs, ending their long wait for World Cup glory.
The match was a tense affair, with South Africa pushing India all the way. However, the bowling trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh held their nerve, defending 30 runs in the final five overs to secure the win.
As the last ball was bowled, emotions ran high for the Indian captain. Rohit, visibly overwhelmed, collapsed to the ground, overcome with joy. Following this heartfelt moment, he walked back onto the pitch, a champion’s resolve returning, and did something rather unexpected – he bent down and tasted the soil of Barbados, the very ground where India had secured their victory.
This act drew comparisons to tennis legend Novak Djokovic, who famously eats a blade of grass after every Wimbledon win. While Djokovic has stated it began as a spontaneous celebration, it has become a tradition for the champion.
Rohit’s post-match celebration highlights the immense pressure and significance of the win. India had endured a heartbreaking loss in the 50-over World Cup last year, making this victory all the sweeter. It was a moment of redemption for the 37-year-old captain, a culmination of years of hard work and dedication. Tears welled up in his eyes as he finally grasped the elusive World Cup trophy, the weight of responsibility and achievement settling in.
After the win, Rohit also announced he was stepping down from T20 internationals. “No better time to say goodbye,” Rohit declared, celebrating India’s historic win.
Rohit holds the distinction of being India’s highest run-scorer in T20Is, amassing a staggering 4231 runs in 159 matches. He also holds the record for most centuries by an Indian batsman in the format, with an impressive five. His leadership culminated in a memorable 50th win as skipper, capping off a remarkable career.