WWE legend John Cena announces farewell tour, sets retirement date for 2025

In a move that sent shockwaves through the wrestling world, 16-time WWE Champion John Cena announced his retirement from in-ring competition, effective 2025. The iconic wrestler delivered the news himself during a surprise appearance at the ‘Money in the Bank’ event in Toronto.
Cena (47) entered the ring brandishing a towel emblazoned with a poignant twist on his signature catchphrase. “My Time Is Now” had been transformed into a bittersweet farewell: “The Last Time Is Now.” His attire further confirmed the news, with a t-shirt emblazoned with ‘John Cena Farewell Tour.’ The Toronto crowd erupted in a chorus of “No! No! No!” as Cena prepared to speak.
“Tonight, I officially announce my retirement from WWE,” declared Cena. He reassured fans that this wouldn’t be an immediate departure, but a planned farewell tour culminating in 2025. Cena will grace the ring for a final run in the 2025 Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and the grand spectacle of Wrestlemania 41, set to take place at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.
Debuting in 2002, Cena’s career has been a cornerstone of professional wrestling. He has carved a legacy through legendary rivalries with industry titans like The Rock, Triple H, CM Punk, and Randy Orton.
Addressing the passionate WWE Universe, Cena expressed his gratitude. “Thank you so much for allowing me the opportunity to play in a house that you guys built for so many years. Thank you so much for your voice because it's really loud and for your honesty because it's always brutal,” he said.
While Cena’s in-ring career may be approaching its final curtain call, his impact extends far beyond the squared circle. He has established himself as a successful film actor, appearing in productions like The Suicide Squad, Fast X and The Independent, among others.
Cena’s farewell tour promises to be an emotional and action-packed journey. Fans worldwide will have the chance to witness the final chapter of a legendary career unfold in the coming years.