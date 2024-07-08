Five iconic moments of birthday boy Sourav Ganguly’s career

The Lord's Debut Century (1996)

In June 1996, Sourav announced his arrival on the international stage with a breathtaking century on his Test debut at the hallowed Lord's Cricket Ground. Scoring 131 runs, Sourav's innings was a masterclass in elegance and composure, making him only the third cricketer to score a century on debut at Lord's. This innings not only established him as a force to be reckoned with but also set the tone for a remarkable career ahead.

NatWest Series Final Triumph (2002)

One of the most iconic images in Indian cricket history is Sourav waving his shirt from the Lord's balcony after India's victory in the NatWest Series final against England in 2002. Chasing a daunting target of 325, India found themselves in a precarious position before young guns Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif played crucial knocks. Sourav’s passionate celebration characterized his fearless leadership and belief in the team’s abilities, signaling a new era in Indian cricket.