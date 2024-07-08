Five iconic moments of birthday boy Sourav Ganguly’s career

On this special day, as we celebrate the birthday of one of India's most beloved cricketing legends, Sourav Ganguly, we look back at the top five iconic moments that defined his illustrious career. Fondly known as Dada, Sourav's journey in cricket is marked by his exceptional leadership, and unforgettable performances. Here are the moments that stand out in the remarkable career of the Prince of Kolkata.
The Lord's Debut Century (1996)
In June 1996, Sourav announced his arrival on the international stage with a breathtaking century on his Test debut at the hallowed Lord's Cricket Ground. Scoring 131 runs, Sourav's innings was a masterclass in elegance and composure, making him only the third cricketer to score a century on debut at Lord's. This innings not only established him as a force to be reckoned with but also set the tone for a remarkable career ahead.
NatWest Series Final Triumph (2002)
One of the most iconic images in Indian cricket history is Sourav waving his shirt from the Lord's balcony after India's victory in the NatWest Series final against England in 2002. Chasing a daunting target of 325, India found themselves in a precarious position before young guns Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif played crucial knocks. Sourav’s passionate celebration characterized his fearless leadership and belief in the team’s abilities, signaling a new era in Indian cricket.
The Adelaide Test Victory (2003)
Under Sourav’s captaincy, India achieved a historic Test victory against Australia in Adelaide in 2003. Sourac’s gritty 144 in the first innings was instrumental in setting up the match, showcasing his ability to lead from the front. The win not only broke India's long-standing drought of Test wins on Australian soil but also marked the beginning of India’s resurgence as a formidable force in international cricket.
Winning the Champions Trophy (2002)
The 2002 ICC Champions Trophy held in Sri Lanka saw India and Sri Lanka being declared joint winners after the final was washed out twice. Sourav's stellar performances throughout the tournament, including crucial knocks against South Africa and Kenya, were pivotal in India reaching the final. His aggressive captaincy and tactical acumen during the tournament further solidified his reputation as one of the best leaders in world cricket.
Comeback Century Against South Africa (2007)
After being dropped from the team in 2005, Sourav made a spectacular comeback to the Indian Test side in 2006. His century against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2007 was proof of his resilience and determination. The knock not only silenced his critics but also proved that Dada still had the fire and finesse to compete at the highest level. His comeback story remains one of the most inspirational chapters in Indian cricket.
Sourav Ganguly's aggressive style of captaincy, ability to nurture young talent, and unwavering passion for the game have left a mark on the cricketing world. As we celebrate his birthday, we remember these iconic moments that have made him a true legend of the sport. Happy Birthday, Dada!