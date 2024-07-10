Dravid refuses extra Rs 2.5cr bonus, opts for equal reward for support staff

Rahul Dravid has declined an additional bonus offered by the BCCI, which would have equated his reward to that received by members of India's T20 World Cup-winning playing squad.

A day after India won the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup with a thrilling seven-run win over South Africa in the final at the Kensington Oval, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said the team would be rewarded with a whopping cash prize of Rs 125 crore in total.

As per the dsitribution formula, head coach Dravid and all the 15 members of the sqaud were to get Rs 5 crore each while the other support staff including batting coach Vikram Rathour, fielding coach T. Dilip, and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey were to receive Rs 2.5 crore each.

However, according to a news report, Dravid refused to take the additional Rs 2.5 crore in his bonus to align it with the reward given to other support staff.