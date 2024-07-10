Gautam Gambhir to lead Indian men's cricket team as head coach starting with Sri Lanka tour

In a significant move for Indian cricket, Gautam Gambhir has been appointed the head coach of the senior India Men’s team, as announced by BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday. The 42-year-old will make his coaching debut during the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, set to commence on July 27. This tour will include three ODIs and three T20Is, marking the beginning of Gambhir's tenure.

Gambhir’s appointment follows the departure of Rahul Dravid, who served as head coach from November 2021 to June 2024. Dravid stepped down after leading India to a victorious T20 World Cup campaign in the USA and West Indies. During his tenure, Dravid also guided the team to the final of the ICC World Test Championship and the 2023 50-over World Cup, along with clinching the 2024 T20 World Cup title.

“In his new role as Head Coach of Team India, Gambhir will be responsible for overseeing the development and performance of the Indian cricket team,” stated the BCCI in a media release. “His focus will be on developing a culture of excellence, discipline, and teamwork, while also nurturing young talent and preparing the team for future challenges on the global stage.”

While media reports had long suggested Gambhir was the frontrunner to succeed Dravid, the official confirmation was delayed, reportedly due to salary negotiations.

The Dravid-coached Indian side made history by becoming the first men’s team to win a T20 World Cup without losing a single game. Gambhir, succeeding ‘The Wall’ as head coach, praised Dravid’s exemplary run. Dravid guided Team India to three ICC finals and secured the Asia Cup trophy last year.

“It is an absolute honour to serve my tricolour, my people, my country. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Rahul Dravid and his team of support staff for their exemplary run with the team. I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Head Coach for Team India,” Gambhir said.

Gautam Gambhir is also eager to work alongside VVS Laxman, who is currently touring Zimbabwe as India's stand-in head coach for the five-match T20I series. After the Zimbabwe tour, India will host Sri Lanka for three T20Is and three ODIs, marking Gambhir's first assignment as head coach.

“I have always taken pride while donning the Indian jersey during my playing days and it is going to be no different when I take up this new role. Cricket has been my passion and I look forward to working closely with the BCCI, Head of Cricket – Mr. VVS Laxman, the support staff, and, most importantly, the players, as we work towards achieving success in the upcoming tournaments,” Gambhir added.