Former two-time UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion, Rose Namajunas, gets candid with us before her match against Maycee Barber

Now that you have spoken about your documentary, tell us about how it came to be?

So, the documentary was originally about the Lithuanian Basketball Team. The person (Marius A Markevicius) who made that documentary, heard about me and we were in Los Angeles at that time. This was after I defended my belt and was addressing the media. He reached out to me and we met and had a brief interview. This was in 2019 and since then we tried to keep in touch and then eventually we got to the point where he started talking to the UFC and he was able to get approval for the documentary. During one of my fights, he recorded a lot of footage and then the documentary got released.