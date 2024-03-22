We get chatty with RCB players Smriti, Shreyanka and Ellyse, who recently lifted the ‘WPL Trophy 2024’

The partnership between Mia by Tanishq and RCB is about promoting women in sports. What are the trends you are witnessing when it comes to women in sports?

Ellyse Perry: Globally speaking, there has been an amazing uptake and growth in women’s sports both in the amount that’s being played and also in the interest being shown. Then there is professionalisation on the back of it, which has given more opportunities for young girls and women in their chosen sport, whether that’s cricket or football or another sport. There’s a growing fan base across the world for female athletes and female teams. So it’s been an amazing era to be a part of.

How difficult was it to convince your parents to allow you to make a career in cricket?

Shreyanka Patil: It was pretty easy for me because my family is pretty much into sports.

Smriti Mandhana: For me as well, because my dad and brother played cricket. The only thing I heard at home was cricket or cricket conversations growing up. But maybe at that time in India, finding an academy for a girl was a little difficult because you had to only practice with the boys. Not many girls were playing cricket, especially when you come from a small city. But the support from my parents was huge. They would wait till my practice finished to take me home, every single day.