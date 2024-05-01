IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya fined INR 24 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate

Mumbai Indians’ struggles in IPL 2024 deepened this week, not just with their third consecutive loss, but also with hefty fines slapped on the team for maintaining a slow over-rate during their match against Lucknow Super Giants.
Captain Hardik Pandya bore the brunt of the punishment, facing a whopping INR 24 lakh fine for the offence. This marks his second slow over-rate offence this season, doubling the fine amount he received earlier (INR 12 lakh) against Punjab Kings.
The BCCI, in a statement, said, “Mr Hardik Pandya, Captain, Mumbai Indians has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 48 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on April 30, 2024.”
But Hardik wasn’t alone in feeling the pinch. The entire playing XI, including the impact player, were fined INR 6 lakh each or 25 per cent of their match fee, whichever was less.
This isn't the first time slow over-rates have plagued the Mumbai Indians. The repeat offence highlights a concerning trend for the five-time IPL champions, currently languishing at the 9th position in the points table.
With their next match against Kolkata Knight Riders just around the corner (May 3 at Wankhede Stadium), Mumbai Indians face a crucial juncture.