KL Rahul reveals his diet secrets, says he eats dosa "6 days a week"

Rahul does not believe in giving up on his favourite meals either. Sure, he checks every grain that he eats but he allows himself some occasional indulgence. "Morning breakfast will be dosa and bhurji or eggs and stuff like that. If I’m at home in India, and I am getting dosa, I’m eating dosa six days a week with my eggs. Some sort of egg preparation, egg dosa. Plain dosa with a bhurji or something like that", the cricketer said.

KL Rahul depends on carbs more when he's at home. The cricketer further shared that he eats four eggs daily, "in whatever form" and when in India, depends on dosa for carbohydrates. When abroad, he often consumes gluten-free toast if he feels like it.

Consistency is key when it comes to diets, especially for athlete since their food intake has a direct consequence on how they perform on the field. Hence, KL Rahul does not ditch Indian food for lunch, no matter where he is in the world.

"An afternoon meal wherever I am in the world is Indian. I have to eat Indian food wherever I am. Yeah. So I’m always eating Indian food for lunch", the cricketer said.

When it comes to meat, he only eats mutton or lamb and chicken is a big no. Vegetables are a must and despite the meat included in his diet, his preferred protein is seafood.

Sharing his dinner diet, KL Rahul said, "I don’t have any restrictions with what I can eat and what I can’t eat. But I try and avoid aloo (potatoes) sometimes. So dinner is the same thing, but in a lighter, more continental sort of cuisine".

So, now you know what an athlete's diet looks like. It is strict, but as long as one is disciplined and check the portion and calorie intake, you can have your favourite meal once in a while!